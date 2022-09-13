‘White Lotus,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Succession’ win top Emmys

Sept. 13 (UPI) — “The White Lotus,” “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” were the big winners at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge were named Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for “White Lotus,” which won for Best Limited or Anthology Series. Mike White also earned the Emmys for writing and directing the anthology show.

“Ted Lasso” was voted Best Comedy, and Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein won for Best Lead Actor and Supporting Actor in a Comedy respectively. The show also earned the honor for Best Direction of a Comedy.

Jean Smart took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy for “Hacks,” Zendaya was voted Best Actress in a Drama for “Euphoria” and Julia Garner won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama statuette for “Ozark.”

“Succession” was voted Best Drama and cast member Matthew Macfadyen earned the honor for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

“Squid Game” won the Best Actor in a Drama and Best Director of a Drama categories for Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Amanda Seyfried won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for “The Dropout,” while Michael Keaton won for Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for “Dopesick.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy prize for “Abbott Elementary,” which also scored the Best Writing for a Comedy award for Quinta Brunson.

Ralph delivered one of the most memorable speeches of the night.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” she said.

“This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you. Because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you get friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me … thank you, thank you!”

Geena Davis picked up the Governors Award for career achievement.

“Saturday Night Live” was named Best Variety Sketch Series and the trophy for Best Variety Talk Series went to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” won the Emmy for Best Competition Program.

Kenan Thompson hosted the show, which honored the best in American evening television programming. It aired on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The gala opened with Thompson and dancers performing to a medley of some of the most recognizable TV theme songs in history, including “Friends,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Law & Order,” “Stranger Things” and “Game of Thrones.”

Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel and other stars presented the awards.