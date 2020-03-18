WrestleMania 36 to air without audience, Al Roker reports weather from home

March 18 (UPI) — WWE has announced that WrestleMania 36 will be airing from the company’s Performance Center in Orlando on April 5 with no live audience due to COVID-19.

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year and is considered the Super Bowl of professional wrestling. The 36th edition was originally set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, hosting tens of thousands of fans. The show has been promoted with a pirate theme.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania,” WWE said in a statement.

Tampa Bay was also set to host a number of WrestleMania-related events such as the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It remains unclear if WWE will still air a Hall of Fame ceremony from the Performance Center.

WWE has used the Performance Center recently to produce episodes of it’s weekly television programs such as Raw and SmackDown without any fans due to COVID-19. This will be the first time ever WrestleMania has no live fans in attendance.

Marquee matches set for WrestleMania 36 include Universal Champion Goldberg defending his title against Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Drew McIntyre, John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Shayna Baszler, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles and NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Charlotte Flair.

