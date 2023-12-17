1 dead in Kearns Saturday night house fire

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – First responders are on the scene of a fatal house fire near 4200 W. 5615 South in Kearns.

Crews from Unified Fire Authority and Unified PD were dispatched to the blaze Saturday about 8:20 p.m. When police and firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the house, according to UFA Capt. Tony Barker.

“Crews made an interior attack and during their search located one victim down, inside,” Barker told Gephardt Daily. “The victim was brought outside and passed away on scene.”

No other occupants were in the home, Barker said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The fire was reportedly under control within 20 to 30 minutes of firefighters’ arrival

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photo by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza