1 injured after train strikes vehicle in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been injured after a train struck a vehicle in Kaysville in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Interstate 15 at 200 North in Kaysville at approximately 12:29 a.m.

The incident occurred in the same area as a crash on I-15 that killed two people late Tuesday evening, but the two incidents were not related, officials said.

“Kaysville fire crews were dispatched to a train vs. car accident,” said a Facebook post from Kaysville Fire Department. “The Utah Highway Patrol was on-scene of an accident that occurred earlier in the evening when they saw a single passenger car driving southbound on the train tracks adjacent to I-15.”

As the car continued southbound an approaching train hit the vehicle beneath the Burton Lane overpass in Kaysville.

One patient was transported to an area trauma center. That individual has not been identified.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office paramedics and the Kaysville Police Department also responded to the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.