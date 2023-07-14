1 killed in single-vehicle crash near Salt Lake, Davis County border

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning near the border between Salt Lake and Davis counties.

The crash occurred on the off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to U.S. 89, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

State transportation officials first reported the crash about 9:45 a.m.

The off-ramp is closed while officials investigate and clean up the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.