PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2023 — One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition after a bicycle accident Monday afternoon.

The bicyclist was attempting to jump over a snow-making ditch at the Park City Sports Complex about 3:20 p.m. when they crashed and were injured, Park City fire officials said.

The patient was treated at the scene before being transported by helicopter to an area hospital, official said.