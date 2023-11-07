1 treated for minor burns after vehicle fire in Layton parking lot

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was treated for minor burns following a vehicle fire in a Layton parking lot Sunday night.

Crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory, 1780 Woodland Park Drive, the Layton City Fire Department stated on social media Monday.

“Our crew arrived to find a passenger car fully engulfed in flames, with a second vehicle partially involved,” the post says.

“Thanks to the quick response of our firefighters, the fire was extinguished, preventing further damage. The incident was contained to just the two vehicles.

“One individual was injured in the incident and received treatment for minor burns.”