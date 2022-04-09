10 employees of Taylorsville company injured, some critically, in Texas crash

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ten employees of Taylorsville-based Sorenson Communications were injured Friday in Austin, Texas, by a vehicle that careened into their group after a traffic collision.

Sorenson Communication provides assistance and technology to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. The employees had traveled to Austin for a work trip.

“We are devastated to report that on Fri., April 8, 10 Sorenson employees who were in Austin, Texas preparing to attend a DeafNation Expo were injured when two vehicles collided at an intersection, sending one vehicle into the Sorenson group which had gathered near a food truck,” says a statement released by Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez.

“The injured employees were transported to two local hospitals and treated for varying degrees of serious injuries.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our hearts are with those in the Sorenson family who sustained injuries and with those impacted by the event. We continue to support them on their road to recovery and healing.”

A tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS says the major collision, involved multiple vehicles and pedestrians. Eleven people were injured, and nine were transported, two with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, seven with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, Sorenson has arranged to have sign-language interpreters at the hospital.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.