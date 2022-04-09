Unified police release name of Magna homicide victim

MAGNA, Utah, April 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has released the name of man who was fatally shot Friday outside a Magna apartment complex.

“We have identified the victim of yesterday’s homicide as 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga of Magna,” the UPD statement says. “Our thoughts are with the family of Fernando as they grieve. Our detectives are continuing to work diligently to solve this case. We have no further updates to provide at this time.”

Ruesga was killed in the incident outside the Colony Farms complex, near 2600 South and 7250 West. Police say the shooting apparently followed an altercation between the victim and his assailant, who were both in vehicles.

UPD Detective Mallory said near the scene that there is likely no threat to the public, as this does not appear to be a random shooting; however, until a suspect is identified, police will be unable to establish the relationship between the shooter and the victim or what led to the fatal gunfire.

Mallory said Friday the Hispanic male victim, now identified as Ruesga, was shot multiple times, and it doesn’t appear he exchanged gunfire with the shooter, adding, “I’m not aware if he had a weapon.”

Police are not yet releasing a description of the vehicle seen fleeing just after the gunshots were heard.

“Not until a definite connection has been established. Right now it’s just another lead to be followed.”

The victim was found in his vehicle, a Dodge Challenger or Charger model sedan.

Mallory said first responders secured the area, and UPD violent crime scene and forensics units are also working on the case. Officers are canvassing the area, knocking on doors and checking for any cameras that could have captured the incident.

In this case, with the shooting taking place in broad daylight when people are out and about, in close proximity to the complex, as well as a school, police said they are glad that no one else was injured during this incident.