16-year-old boy in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Salt lake City.

The incident occurred in the area of 1120 W. 1700 S. Jordan River Parkway Sunday at 8:35 p.m., said a watch log from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“The victim was walking southbound across 1700 South while a white, late 2000s Nissan Altima with an unknown plate was traveling westbound,” the watch log said. “The suspect vehicle struck the victim who appeared to strike the windshield of the suspect vehicle, which continued westbound.”

The victim had severe head trauma and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are working on leads Monday and will release more information when they have it, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as it is made available.