17-year-old charged as adult in Aug. 9 fatal shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the Aug. 9 shooting death of a 36-year-old man in West Valley City.

Jose Hernandez-Liborio, who turns 18 on Sept. 9, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with a fatal shooting near 4200 S. Bluebird Circle.

Marcus Garcia was found dead in the street with a gunshot wound to his face about 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 9, West Valley City police said.

A woman who was with Garcia prior to the shooting told police they were leaving her home when they saw “four males wearing bandanas” outside, according to charges filed in 3rd District Court.

The males asked Garcia about his brother, who they said owed them money, police said. After telling them his brother wasn’t home, the group left, but Garcia “followed the males in his truck to get the license plate number off their vehicle,” charges states.

The woman was on the phone with emergency dispatchers when Garcia stopped and got out of the truck to get the car’s license plate number, police said.

“[That’s] when she heard a gunshot and the vehicle fled, nearly hitting her,” the charges state.

A witness told police Garcia was walking toward the vehicle when Hernandez-Liborio, who was in the back seat, got out of the car and shot him.

Others in the car pulled Hernandez-Liborio back inside, and the vehicle sped away, according to the charges.

Police identified Hernandez-Liborio by interviewing several witnesses, including his mother, charges state. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.