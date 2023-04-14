18 condors dead since April 4, as Utah-Arizona flock hit with Avian influenza

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials are attributing to Avian influenza the death of 18 California condors since April 4 from a flock that frequents southern Utah and Arizona.

“Due to the recent identification of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the free-flying California condor population in Arizona-Utah, we’re now considering all condor deaths in this flock to be attributed to HPAI,” according to a Wednesday report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on social media reposted Thursday by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“ Until further notice, we will report all deceased condors in the Southwest Flock found on or after March 30, 2023, as ‘suspect HPAI.'”

As of April 12, 2023, 12 condors have died of “suspect HPAI” and six condors have died of “confirmed HPAI,” for a total of 18 condors, according to the post. Three condors died after being brought in for care and are included in the total of 18. Five condors are currently receiving supportive care and undergoing testing for HPAI.

“As results are confirmed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Service Laboratory, we will confirm the suspect case and report them as ‘confirmed HPAI.’ We are operating in this manner to be as transparent as possible to the public and stakeholders.”