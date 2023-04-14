SLC mayor announces Sat and Sun sandbag fill stations, calls for volunteers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Saturday and Sunday sandbag fill stations to stave off ongoing flooding damage.
“Salt Lake City will have sandbag fill stations at Sugarhouse Park (Big Field – 1330 2100 S), and Rosewood Park 1400 N 1200 W, Saturday April 15th and Sunday April 16th,” she wrote on social media Thursday evening.
“Fill stations will be open from 9am-5pm or until the sand runs out. Volunteers are needed to help fill sandbags. Please bring gloves and a shovel.”
Sign up to receive future communication regarding volunteer needs at: docs.google.com/forms/d/1kQWIG