SLC mayor announces Sat and Sun sandbag fill stations, calls for volunteers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Saturday and Sunday sandbag fill stations to stave off ongoing flooding damage.

“ Salt Lake City will have sandbag fill stations at Sugarhouse Park (Big Field – 1330 2100 S), and Rosewood Park 1400 N 1200 W, Saturday April 15th and Sunday April 16th,” she wrote on social media Thursday evening.

“Fill stations will be open from 9am-5pm or until the sand runs out. Volunteers are needed to help fill sandbags. Please bring gloves and a shovel.”

Sign up to receive future communication regarding volunteer needs at: https:// docs.google.com/forms/d/1kQWIG PXMA4g-0gdp017H0PyiOHYDjSLMXaMp_0nLS7k/edit