Millcreek declares flooding emergency

MILLCREEK, Utah, April 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The city of Millcreek has declared a local emergency in the face of almost-certain flooding.

Mayor Jeff Silvestrini joined Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County and Emigration Metro Township in declaring flooding emergencies since Wednesday from the thawing of the winter’s unprecedented snow pack.

“Today, pursuant to Utah law, I am declaring a state of local emergency in the city of Millcreek due to imminent risk of flooding from the four active creeks in our community,” he announced Thursday evening in a statement on social media.

“We have experienced record-breaking snow pack in our mountains, which contains water content in excess of the flood year of 1983, when significant flooding occurred in our community. Our creeks will be rising and running beyond their usual volumes very soon.”

The weather cooperating with a slow melt is hoped for, he said, but unknown. “We want to do everything possible to be ready and that includes putting our city on an emergency footing to allow our employees to be flexible and to allow us to use our resources as needed to address this imminent crisis.

“This declaration will additionally position us to receive mutual aid from our neighbors and reimbursements from county, state and/or federal resources if and when needed and appropriate.”

The mayor also requested a volunteer turn-out, with a pizza enticement.

“ I call on all able Millcreek residents to volunteer time and labor at city-sponsored sandbag filling events to replenish our reserve and additionally to be at the ready to address emergency flooding events as they occur.”

Wednesday Emigration Creek flooded parts of Emigration Canyon and Salt Lake City just north of the Millcreek city boundary, he said. In rendering mutual aid to residents of Salt Lake City, Millcreek’s emergency management team and Salt Lake County flood control crews depleted Millcreek’s reserve stock of filled sandbags, which were previously filled by our volunteers. “We need to immediately replenish our reserve in the event we see similar flooding in Millcreek.”

The first 500 volunteers who come to the Millcreek-sponsored sandbag-filling event on Saturday, April 15 at 3800 S. Wasatch Blvd. from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. will receive, the mayor said, a buy one pizza get one free coupon for the new Pizza Nono location on Millcreek Common (valid from 4/20-5/31).

“Please help your neighbors who may be less able than you,” the mayor asked. “Please report stream blockages or potential blockages to the city at (801) 214-2700.

“If your property is within a floodplain, please clear debris such as vegetation, lawn furniture, firewood, and anything that could be washed downstream from your yard. Please keep storm drains and ditches clear of debris.

“And importantly, please be aware of swift water dangers which threaten people and pets. Stay away from swift water!”