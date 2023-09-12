18-year-old motorcyclist who fled Lehi traffic stop killed in Draper crash

DRAPER, Utah Sept. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old female motorcyclist who fled police during an attempted traffic stop in Lehi early Tuesday morning was killed after failing to negotiate a curve near 13899 S. Minuteman Drive in Draper.

The deadly crash was first reported about 1:20 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after the motorcyclist sped away from the attempted stop near 2600 N. Redwood Rd.

A Draper police lieutenant told Gephardt Daily, neither Lehi or Draper PD officers were behind the motorcyclist at the time of the crash.

Why she failed to make the turn has yet to be determined, he said.

Emergency crews worked to save the young woman’s life, but were unable to revive her.

Police indicated the 18-year-old was wearing a helmet and other protective gear at the time of the crash.

They woman’s name will be released pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

Photo by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza