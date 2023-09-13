Boy, 16, ejected, killed in Washington County accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and three other people in a pickup truck were injured when a driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The accident was reported at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, and happened near milepost 14 of State Route 59.

“A 2000 Chevy truck with four occupants was westbound on SR-59,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver was passing a vehicle and in the process of moving back to the eastbound lane, lost control of the vehicle. The truck went across both lanes and into the field to the south. The truck overturned and came to rest on its top approximately 300 feet from the roadway in the field.

“Three of the occupants were unrestrained. The right rear 16-year-old male passenger was ejected and died at the scene. The three other occupants were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The road remained open during the investigation, the UHP statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details become available.