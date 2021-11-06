1st suspect booked in assault of 3 men in Salt Lake City parking garage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Court records have revealed the name of one of three suspects arrested after an attack on three people at 39 E. Exchange Place early Saturday morning.

Uelese Alofoisio Tone, 23, faces a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. His bail is set at $2,500.

“On 11/06/2021 at 39 E. Exchange Place at 0206 hours, there was a fight and shots fired that officers responded to,” says a probable cause statement filed on Tone by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Officers encountered a subject who had been stabbed, in a blue Toyota truck, leaving the parking garage at this address. Officers then contacted an individual with a gun shot wound to his arm, and another subject who had been beaten and knocked unconscious. Officers conducted interviews with several witnesses who provided video evidence of this incident.

“In reviewing this video evidence, AP (accused person) Uelese Tone is identified assaulting victim A.M. at the victim’s vehicle. The video evidence shows Tone and other suspects hitting the victim. The victim was knocked unconscious and was taken to the hospital with face and head injuries.”

Salt Lake City Police said in an earlier statement that none of the three victims suffered injuries believed to be life-threatening, even though they had been shot, stabbed and beaten.

Officers responding to the 911 call head an active fight followed by gunshots coming from a nearby parking structure, the SLCPD statement says. The officers immediately entered the parking garage to start looking for the shooter and to identify any victims.

“Officers located a 34-year-old man shot, a 25-year-old man stabbed and a 34-year-old man who had been physically assaulted. Once officers determined there was no immediate threat, they began performing immediate first aid to the three victims until paramedics arrived. All three victims are in stable condition at area hospitals.

“Patrol officers from all three SLCPD patrol divisions and members of the SLCPD Gang Unit, who were already on duty, responded to the scene to help with the investigation and to ensure the crime scene remained secured.”

The SLCPD Crime Lab responded to assist with the investigation and to collect evidence.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information or photos or video that captured the moments leading up to, during and after the disturbance, and who have not already talked with police, should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-204727.

Gephardt Daily will have additional suspect names as the men are booked.