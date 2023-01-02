2.6 earthquake felt in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small earthquake awoke some residents west of Logan and North Logan on Monday.

The 2.6 magnitude quake rattled the area at 6:37 a.m., almost an hour before dawn, according to the University of Utah Earthquake Center. It hit 1.6 miles beneath the surface of the ground.

A woman living in Amalga posted on Facebook that she felt the quake there, “But we are only 3-4 miles from where it was. Woke my husband & I up out of dead sleep. I thought a tractor hit my house! Lol.”

A Smithfield poster reported she did not feel it. Posters in Hyde Park and Benson reported they did.

“Lived in the valley most of my life and it was the first time waking up to one,” the Benson woman said.

No damages have been reported.