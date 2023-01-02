Utah Avalanche Center: Avalanche danger high throughout state; slides potentially ‘unsurvivable’

UTAH, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a statewide warning for mountainous areas throughout the state.

The danger is high for all areas monitored by the Center, which warns people to avoid areas where the slope is at an angle of 30 degrees or more.

Being buried by snow from such an avalanche could be unsurvivalble, Utah Avalanche Center warns.

These conditions exist at least through today, and possibly longer. For updates from the center, visit the site.

Here is what the Utah Avalanche Center has to say about various areas, in their own words:

Logan area mountains

“The danger is HIGH in the backcountry. People are likely to trigger large and dangerous avalanches, and naturally occurring avalanches could be long-running and destructive. Heavy new snow and drifting created slabs of unstable snow on slopes with a sugary persistent weak layer buried 2 to 4 feet deep. Dangerous avalanches could be triggered from a distance or below.

“With very dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry, traveling in avalanche terrain is not recommended, and people should stay off and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.”

This is what 30 degrees looks like:

Ogden area mountains

“The avalanche danger remains HIGH at the mid and upper elevations. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. On northwest through easterly facing aspects, avalanches may step down into older facets, leading to large and destructive avalanches. The lowest elevation terrain has a CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger.

“Yesterday ski area and road operations reported large avalanches four to six feet deep and and up to 600 feet wide running on the buried November facets. These avalanches would be unsurvivable.”

Uintas area mountains

“There’s no reason to mess around, this is the real deal, especially on the south half of the range from Currant Creek to Strawberry. Any avalanche triggered is gonna be deep, dangerous, and unsurvivable.

“Make no mistake, because your life depends on it… these are tree snapping, bone crushing, not come home to our family kinda slides.

“HIGH avalanche danger is found on all steep, mid and upper elevation slopes. The danger is most pronounced in the wind zone at and above treeline, in terrain facing the north half of the compass, particularly on slopes with an easterly component to their aspect. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are VERY LIKELY. Don’t get surprised… low elevation terrain is a player as well and you’ll find CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger with human triggered avalanches LIKELY on steep slopes.

“Where to ride today? You can have a blast carving deep trenches or meadow skipping in big open terrain with no overhead hazard, simply meaning… no steep slopes above or adjacent to where you’re riding.”

Salt Lake City area mountains

“Dangerous Avalanche Conditions exist. Avoid traveling on or underneath slopes over 30 degrees.

“The avalanche danger remains HIGH at the mid and upper elevations. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. On northwest through easterly facing aspects, avalanches may step down into older facets, leading to large and destructive avalanches. The lowest elevation terrain has a CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger.

“Yesterday ski area and road operations reported large avalanches four to six feet deep and up to 600 feet wide running on the buried November facets. These avalanches would be unsurvivable.”

Provo area mountains

“Dangerous Avalanche Conditions exist. Avoid traveling on or underneath slopes over 30 degrees.

“The avalanche danger remains HIGH. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. On northwest through easterly facing aspects, avalanches may step down into older facets, leading to large and destructive avalanches.

“Yesterday ski area and road operations reported large avalanches four to six feet deep and up to 600 feet wide running on the buried November facets. These avalanches would be unsurvivable.”

Skyline area mountains

“Avoid all avalanche terrain which means slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Avalanches can be triggered from a distance right now so avoid being below steep slopes where an avalanche could come down on top of you.”

Moab area mountains

The avalanche danger is HIGH today on all steep, wind drifted slopes near and above treeline that face NW-N-NE-E. Avoid being on or under steep slopes in these areas where natural and human triggered avalanches up to four feet deep are likely.

“A CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger exists on W-SW-S-SE aspects near treeline and above, and on steep northerly facing slopes below. In these areas, human triggered slab avalanches involving new and wind drifted snow could step down into buried persistent weak layers producing deeper, and more dangerous avalanches. Avalanche terrain should be avoided today. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees and avoid avalanche run out zones.”

Abajos area mountains

“Heavy snowfall and strong southerly winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions in the Abajo Mountains. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. All avalanche terrain should be avoided. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avoid avalanche run out zones and terrain traps such as gullies, canyon bottoms, or areas where avalanche debris can pile up.”

Southwest area mountains

“The avalanche danger for the warning area will remain HIGH today.

“For most mountains in Utah and southeast Idaho, including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range, Uinta Range, Manti-Skyline, Fish Lake Region, La Sal and Abajo Mountains of southeastern Utah, Pavant Range, Tushar Range, and Cedar City area mountains.

“Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely on many slopes and may be triggered at a distance. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.”