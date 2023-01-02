Wasatch County snowmobilers ‘buried’ in snow rescued on New Year’s Day

WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four holiday snowmobilers were rescued Sunday afternoon after a morning of fun turned into an afternoon of frustration.

Wasatch County Search & Rescue sent out a crew at 3:23 p.m. after the snowmobilers called 911 and reported they at been “buried in all the new snow and required assistance,” a Facebook post from WCS&R says.

“The four snowmobilers were in the Strawberry River area and had spent several hours trying to get out.”

SAR teams deployed to the areas to assist.

“All four individuals were in great shape and evacuated to the trailhead with some unforgettable memories to start the new year,” the WCS&R post says.

The rescue operation took about 2.5 hours, and was the first callout of 2023 for Wasatch County Search & Rescue.