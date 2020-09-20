2.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Logan

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Logan Saturday evening.

The earthquake struck some 5 miles east of Logan at 9:56 p.m., according a tweet from the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations (UUSS). One Twitter user commented the quake could be felt on the Utah State University campus.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.