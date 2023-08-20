2 arrested after allegedly providing alcohol, drugs to minors at St. George party

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman and a man were arrested early Sunday after St. George police say the two were providing illegal substances to minors at a party.

Police responded just after midnight to a call reporting an underage drinking party. They went to a residence in the general area of 2800 East and 450 North. En route, officers were informed a 15-year-old girl had been drinking and was unconscious, arrest documents say. On arrival, the officers noticed a juvenile on the lawn who appeared to be overdosing, and was being treated by medical responders, the police statement says.

The officer knocked on the door and was greeted by Aaron Leo Warren, 26, and learned the unit was being rented by Emma Rose Fluegel, 20.

“It was stated that Aaron and Emma were observed rolling up marijuana joints and distributing them around the house,” arrest documents say.

“Inside the residence were nine juveniles. The inside of the residence had a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside. When I went inside, most of the home still had smoke inside from the burnt marijuana. The juveniles were exposed to it while they were inside. With what was reported with Aaron and Emma rolling up the marijuana and distributing it throughout the house. We were able to clear the residence and detain all inside. There were over 20 people inside the residence, including nine juveniles ranging 15 through 17 years old.

“During a search of the residence, Officers located green leafy marijuana and THC E-cigarettes in the residence on the ground and on counters in reach of all of the juveniles.”

Fluegel was booked into jail for investigation of:

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Nine counts of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony

11 counts of sell/offer/furnish alcoholic products to a minor, knowingly, a class A misdemeanor

Tampering with evidence, a class A misdemeanor

Obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor

11 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Unlawful for minor to consume an alcoholic product, a class B misdemeanor

Warren was booked on for investigation of:

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Nine counts of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony

Both were booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility with bail set at $5,000.