Layton PD arrests ‘stumbling’ man allegedly found with large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton City police have arrested a man who was allegedly found with more than a pound of cocaine and more than 10,000 fentanyl pills in his car.

Carlos Asuncionmagana, 26, was booked into jail on Thursday for investigation of:

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Police were called to a Target store parking lot on a report of “a possibly intoxicated male who was stumbling

around a vehicle,” arrest documents say.

The man was located and identified as Asuncionmagana, and his car was a 2004 Nissan Sentra with a California license plate.

“When officers made contact with Carlos, the doors to the Target vehicle were open,” Asuncionmagana’s booking documents say. “Officers observed drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle. Officers also located circular blue M30 pills scattered around the vehicle. I knew that these pills are more often found to be counterfeit and contain fentanyl pills. Carlos showed obvious signs of drug use, and was detained.”

The Nissan Sentra was searched.

“During the initial search of the vehicle officers located a distributable amount of suspected cocaine and a distributable amount of M30 pills at which point they stopped searching the Target vehicle.”

Post Miranda, “Carlos admitted to driving from California to Utah to distribute the cocaine. Carlos admitted that he was taking the distributable amount of drugs to a female in Utah, and had her information saved on a cellular device which he stated was inside of the Target vehicle.”

A search warrant was served on the Nissan Sentra, “and a distributable amount of M30 oxycodone pills were found in the vehicle. Also during a search of the vehicle, a distributable amount of cocaine was located. It was estimated that there was over a pound of cocaine and over 10,000 fentanyl pills seized from the vehicle.”

Also found was drug paraphernalia consistent with drug distribution, the police statement says.

Asuncionmagana was booked into the Davis County jail and ordered to be held without bail.