National Weather Service warns of high winds in western Utah, probable floods in central, southern areas

UTAH, Aug. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service has warned of high winds and possible or probable flooding for much of Sunday, and says it’s likely to worsen on Monday.

The extreme weather is due to Hurricane Hilary and the associated front heading east into Utah.

For much of southern and central Utah, there’s a possibility of flooding today with an increasing risk expected on Monday.

The NPS chart below shows possible flooding, marked in yellow, today for Arches National Park, Bryce Canyon National, Canyonlands National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Glen Canyon National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Natural Bridges National Monument, Grand Gulch and San Rafael Swell, with probable flooding, marked in orange, at Zion National Park.

Predicted flooding for Monday is possible (yellow) at National Bridges National Monument and Grand Gulch, but is elevated (orange) to probable at all other listed locations.

To see forecasts and maps as they are updated, click here.