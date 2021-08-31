2 dead, 1 critically injured in wrong-way collision on I-80 West

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead, and a third is in critical condition, after a wrong-way collision Monday night on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

The Utah Highway Patrol was notified at 10:23 p.m. of an eastbound vehicle driving in the westbound lanes of I-80 West near mile marker 41.

Troopers were responding to the call when, approximately 10 minutes later, there were reports of a head-on crash involving two vehicles near mile marker 55.

“One (vehicle) appears to have been going the wrong way,” Utah Highway Patrol said. “Unfortunately, two people have been killed in this crash.”

An Airmed helicopter was dispatched to the accident site and ferried a lone survivor to a trauma center in Salt Lake City.

The victims names have yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.