2 injured in boiler explosion at Salt Lake City’s Little America Hotel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a boiler explosion at Salt Lake City’s Little America Hotel Monday morning.

The incident occurred at the hotel at 500 S. Main St. at approximately 10 a.m.

Salt Lake City Fire Captain Tony Stowe told Gephardt Daily two people were carrying out boiler maintenance in the boiler room of the hotel when the explosion occurred. One person was transported to a hospital in serious condition, and the other in stable condition.

It’s not clear at this stage whether the two worked for the hotel or were contractors, Stowe said.

He added that no other people were in the building that the boiler room is in at the time of the explosion.

Stowe said gas and electricity have been shut off at the hotel; no other buildings are affected.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.