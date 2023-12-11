2 killed in Idaho crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho, Dec. 11. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police investigators are working to determine the cause of a deadly crash Saturday afternoon which killed an 18-year-old driver and his juvenile passenger.

According to a prepared statement from the ISP, the crash happened about 4:46 p.m. on westbound U.S. 20 near milepost 318 in Jefferson County.

“An 18-year-old male of Saint Anthony, and a juvenile passenger, were traveling eastbound in a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500, the ISP said. “A 46-year-old female of Idaho Falls, and two juvenile passengers, were traveling westbound in a 2015 Toyota Sienna Van.

“The driver of the Dodge drove off the left shoulder, rolled through the median and collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes,” the ISP statement said.

“The occupants of the Dodge were not wearing seatbelts, and the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger was transported by air ambulance and succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

“The occupants of the Toyota were wearing seatbelts and were not transported.”

Traffic was blocked for more than four hours.

Idaho State Police were joined by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Rigby and Central Fire Departments, Rigby Quick Response Unit, Central Fire Ambulance, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Air Idaho Rescue, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.