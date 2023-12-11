Ex-WSU star Taron Johnson recovers fumble in Bills’ wild win over Chiefs

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Weber State cornerback Taron Johnson recovered a fumble and the Buffalo Bills escaped Kansas City with a 20-17 road victory Sunday.
Johnson led Buffalo with a team-high nine tackles (six solo) and the Bills survived a late scare when a Chiefs touchdown was called back for an offensive offside penalty.
The nullified play included a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce, who then lateraled across the field to Kadarius Toney for an apparent 49-yard TD. However, Toney lined up offside on the play, and Buffalo held on to improve to 7-6 with the road victory.
In was the second career fumble recovery for Johnson, who was selected by the Bills in the fourth round (121 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 14. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)
Utah State
Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Davis was active for the Bengals’ 34-14 victory over the Colts.
Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders
The Commanders had a bye in Week 14, giving the USU and Jordan High School alumnus the weekend off.
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Love is expected to play when the Packers take on the Giants on Monday night.
Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears
The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on three punts, three field goals and two PAT attempts in the Bears’ 28-13 victory over the Lions.
Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thompkins returned two punts, gaining 13 yards on each, and added 29 yards on his lone kickoff return in the Buccaneers’ 29-25 victory over the Falcons.
Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings
The former USU and Fremont High School standout was active for the Vikings’ 3-0 victory over the Raiders.
Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Wagner made five solo tackles, including two tackles for a loss, in the Seahawks’ 28-16 loss to the 49ers.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 29 yards on four receptions and another 11 yards on seven rushing attempts in the Steelers’ 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.
Practice squads
- Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers
Weber State
Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills
Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles
Opeta was inactive vs. the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed was inactive with a thigh injury vs. the Panthers.
Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Williams made two tackles (one solo) in the Rams’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.
Southern Utah
Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears
The former SUU and Murray High School star started at left tackle as the Bears improved to 5-8.
Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
Killebrew blocked a punt in the Steelers’ 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.
Utah high schools
Christian Elliss, LB, New England Patriots
The former Judge Memorial High School star was waived by the Eagles on Wednesday and claimed by the Patriots. He did not play in New England’s 21-18 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons
The Judge Memorial alumnus finished with a game-high 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Falcons’ home loss.
Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers
The former Orem High School standout made eight tackles (six solo), including a tackle for a loss, in the Chargers’ 24-7 loss to the Broncos.
Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns
The East High alumnus was inactive vs. the Jaguars.
Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders
The former Herriman High School star started in the Raiders’ 3-0 loss to the Vikings.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
The former Bingham High School standout was inactive with a hamstring injury vs. the Jets.
Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears
The former Orem star made one tackle in the Bears’ home victory.
Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions
The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ loss to the Bears.
Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
The former Bingham star was inactive vs. the Colts.
Injured reserve/physically unable to perform
- Cameron Latu, TE, San Francisco 49ers (Olympus High School)
- Bryan Mone, DL, Seattle Seahawks (Highland High School)
Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).