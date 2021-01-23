2 men arrested after St. George homeowner reports burglary in progress

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested Thursday in St. George after a homeowner called in a burglary in progress and an officer encountered the suspects walking away from the residence.

Thane Savage, 33, was charged on suspicion of:

Burglary, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Manufacture/possession of burglary tools, a class B misdemeanor

Savage had been released from jail less than 24 hours prior to the Thursday arrested after a Jan. 15 booking on a felony drug charge and several misdemeanors.

Tanner Kristian McBride, 24, was charged on suspicion of:

Burglary, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Manufacture/possession of burglary tools, a class B misdemeanor

Both men’s probable cause statement say that on 3:06 a.m. Thursday, an officer was dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 200 west block of Diagonal Street.

“The homeowner called 911 reporting that someone was attempting to break into his

residence through a window. (The male victim) told dispatch that the suspect was reaching through the window. Officer Brown was not very far away from the residence and arrived within a few minutes of the call coming out.

“Officer Brown observed two males walking down a driveway from the back of the house towards the street. One of them attempted to walk away quickly but was stopped by officers.”

Officers identified the suspects, then made contact with the homeowner, who said he was acquainted with McBride but not Savage.

“He claimed to have not had contact with either male recently, and had no idea why they would be at his home and attempting to climb through his window,” the statement says. “Looking at the scene officers discovered that Thane and Tanner had picked up a metal bar and bent it into an ‘L’ shape and used it to get into one of the windows. They had also used a butterfly knife to pry open a window and the knife had broken with the blade actually falling inside of the residence.”

Savage’s phone was also found, dropped next to the damaged window.

“Thane was interviewed and he admitted post Miranda that he was the one who had used the knife trying to pry open the window and it had broken. Thane said that Tanner had picked up the piece of metal and had bent it and then used it to try and get into the window as well.”

Savage was arrested and searched, and drug paraphernalia was found in his pants pocket, the statement says.

“He admitted that these items were for using heroin.”

McBride told officers he was at the house to check on the homeowner, “because he thought that he might be overdosing. He claimed that he had called the homeowner

repeatedly and texted him and also called him by name while knocking on the front door.”

McBride agreed that Savage was the one who tried to pry open the window, and said at one point the knife had broken, and at a second point that it had not, the probable cause statement says.

McBride also denied using a piece of metal to try and get in the window, and told officers he had found the window open, the statement says.

Evidence showed none of the windows had been left open, and that McBride’s phone had no record of calls or texts to the homeowner, the statement says. The homeowner said no one had knocked on the door or called out his name.

Each man’s bail is set at $10,000.