2 people hospitalized after shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Salt Lake City in the early hours of Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Department Detective Marie Stewart told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. in the area of the Piccardy Apartments at 115 S. 300 East.

“Three males involved were arguing outside the address; started shooting,” Stewart said.

One of the men suffered a gunshot wound in the back, while the second man was shot in both of his legs. Both men are in stable condition. The injured men were transported to area hospitals.

The third male is still outstanding and police are searching for him.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and it is not clear at this time how many of the men fired shots.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.