2 teens injured while hiking at Lost Creek Falls in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two 16-year-olds were injured while hiking Saturday afternoon at Lost Creek Falls in Provo Canyon.

A 16-year-old girl fell approximately 15-20 feet and sustained back and neck injuries that were not life-threatening, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media. A 16-year-old boy fell 5-6 feet and sustained foot lacerations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Search and rescue crews and Provo fire officials assisted the injured hikers before they were hoisted down the mountain by Intermountain Life Flight, officials said.

The 16-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem.

Another teen was with the two injured hikers and provided information about their injuries and whereabouts to emergency dispatchers, according to the sheriff’s office.