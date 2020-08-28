2 women arrested, male suspect sought after alleged assault in Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were arrested and a male suspect is still being sought after an alleged aggravated assault in Liberty Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A watch log for the Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident occurred at the park at 600 E. 1300 South at approximately 3:15 a.m.

“The victim was with several other people at Liberty Park when they began to assault her,” the statement said. “At least two females began to punch and kick her, while a male ordered a dog to bite her. The victim eventually got away and called police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers began to search the park and located Ashlyne Niedringhaus, 18, and Shaylie Campbell, 19. Both were booked into Salt Lake County Jail for aggravated assault. The male suspect is still outstanding. Salt Lake County Animal Control took custody of the dog.

To share information about this incident with the Salt Lake City Police Department, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-152612. To remain anonymous, text crime tips to 274637. Start the text with the keyword TIPSLCPD, which routes it to SLCPD, then a space, followed by the relevant information or photos. Reference: crimetip.