2 women injured in St. George auto-pedestrian crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in St. George Saturday.

At approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Westridge Drive and Sunset Boulevard.

“Two 20-year-old females were crossing Sunset Boulevard when they were hit by a westbound vehicle, causing serious injuries to both women,” said a statement on Facebook by St. George Police Department.

“They were transported to St. George Regional Hospital via ambulance and they are expected to survive.”

St. George Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded and will be handling the investigation.

“Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash,” the post said. ”

Charges are pending on the completion of their investigation.”

Anyone that was in the area at the time of the crash and who has any information is asked to call SGPD at 435-627-4300 and reference incident 21P024816.