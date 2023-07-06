20-year-old man injured as power line tower topples in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man was critically injured when a power line structure fell on him Thursday in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Police and fire crews responded about noon to assist the man after part of a power line tower structure fell on him near Dairy Fork, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

Intermountain Life Flight transported the man to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported.