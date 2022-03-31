Nearly 2,400 homes without electricity in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – A afternoon power outage cut electricity to nearly 2,400 homes and businesses Thursday in parts of Salt Lake City.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, 2,379 customers lost the juice at 3:58 p.m. in the 84012 and 84103 area codes, including The Avenues.

RMP said repair crews had been notified and are working to restore power.

It was estimated the lights would be back on by 7:00 p.m., RMP said.

The cause of the outage has yet to be revealed.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.