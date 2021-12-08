3.5K drivers stopped in Utah this year for going over 100 mph

UTAH, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 3,500 drivers have been stopped in Utah this year for going over 100 mph, officials said Tuesday.

“Speeding over 100 mph continues to be an issue in our state,” says a Facebook post from UHP. “Troopers are working hard to get this problem under control.”

The post adds: “Before we head into winter driving (by the end of this week), do a self awareness check. Are you driving too fast? Are you paying attention to your speed? Over 3,500 drivers have been stopped this year in Utah for going over 100 mph, it needs to stop.”

The warning comes as the first snowstorm of the year moves into the state Thursday.