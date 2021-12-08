Update: Sandy City Police arrest armed robbery suspect

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Police Department confirmed Tuesday evening that a suspect wanted for the armed robbery of the Sandy Stop gas station has been taken into custody.

Sandy PD spokesman Sgt. Clayton Swensen confirmed the news to Gephardt Daily and said the suspect had been apprehended by the crime suppression unit.

Initial reports indicate the man was located in the area of 3100 S. 5600 West in West Valley City; no other details were immediately available.

“On 11/25/21 a male robbed the Sandy Stop gas station at gunpoint,” a previous police statement said.

“The suspect had multiple distinguishable hand tattoos,” said the statement, providing photos.

The statement asked anyone who had information about the suspect to call Sandy PD.