National Weather Service: 1st snowstorm of season will impact Utah Thursday

UTAH, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The first snowstorm of the year will impact Utah Thursday, officials said.

“An impactful weather system is forecast for Thursday,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “Accumulating snow is likely on mountain passes including in the Cottonwoods and on Parleys Summit. Travelers during the Thursday morning commute should drive slow and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

Salt Lake City may see between 4 and 6 inches of snow, with Ogden likely to receive 2 to 3 inches, Park City 6 to 12 inches and Provo 4 to 6 inches.

The storm will impact northern Utah the most in the morning, then heavier snowfall rates are likely in the afternoon and evening in central and southern Utah.

The tweet added that the first snowstorm of the year can pose major driving hazards as people adjust to the poor driving conditions.

The National Weather Service is reminding drivers to slow down, don’t use cruise control, and leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.