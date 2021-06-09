3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Strawberry Reservoir

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake followed by a 2.5 magnitude aftershock hit near Strawberry Reservoir Wednesday afternoon.

“The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reports that a minor earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred in northern Utah at 1:52 p.m. on June 9,” said a news release from the UUSS. “The epicenter of the shock was located beneath the Wasatch Range, seven miles northeast of Strawberry Reservoir and 21 miles east of the town of Wallsburg.”

This earthquake was reported felt by “a few” residents of Utah and Salt Lake Valleys, the news release said. The magnitude 2.5 aftershock hit at 1:55 p.m.

A previous magnitude 3.4 earthquake happened in the same general area in 2006.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the U.S. Geological Survey website.