UTA providing extra TRAX service after Utah Jazz game Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will be providing extra TRAX service to help Utah Jazz fans get home from Vivint Arena after the Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game on Thursday, June 10.

“TRAX will be operating on a regular schedule, and runs late enough to service all stations after the game,” said a news release from UTA. “However, to accommodate increased crowds there will be two additional TRAX trains leaving southbound from Arena Station shortly after the game ends.”

The extra trains are:

TRAX Red Line train: from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Daybreak Parkway

TRAX Blue Line train from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Draper Town Center

FrontRunner is operating on its regular schedule, with no additional trains.

“We encourage riders to confirm the last scheduled train times for FrontRunner and the TRAX Red, Blue and Green Lines on www.rideuta.com, or download or check the Transit app,” the news release said.