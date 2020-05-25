3-year-old boy drowns in St. George pool

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A family is grieving Sunday night after a 3-year-old boy drowned in a residential pool in the Bloomington area of St. George.

The child and his family came from out of town to visit relatives over the Memorial Day weekend, said Officer Tiffany Atkin, with the St. George Police Department.

Police and medical personnel were dispatched at about 6:40 p.m. on the report that the child had fallen into the pool and was unconscious.

CPR was being performed on the child and was continued as he was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No names are being released pending notification of all family members.