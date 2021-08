OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Transportation is reminding drivers in the Ogden area that UDOT crews will be inspecting the 31st Street bridge over the railroad tracks on Monday from about 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“One lane will be closed in each direction during this time and drivers should consider alternate routes,” UDOT tweeted Sunday.