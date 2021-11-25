Lone Peak Fire crew headed to So. California to assist during Santa Ana winds

HIGHLAND, Utah, Nov. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Lone Peak Fire District is sending personnel to Southern California, it announced in a Thanksgiving social media post.

“Our wildland crew is headed to Southern California to assist with anticipated Santa Ana winds expected today,” the Lone Peak Fire District post says. “Cleveland National Forest. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.”

Other personnel will remain in the area to cover Lone Peak Fire’s normal jurisdiction, which is Highland, Cedar Hills, and Alpine.

Cleveland National Forest crews announced a Fed Flag warning on Tuesday, to remain in effect through Friday at least.

Red Flag warnings are issued when temperatures “warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger,” the National Weather Service says.

Red Flag warning guidelines include making or reviewing an evacuation plan, keeping vehicles gassed and ready to go, keeping leaves and flammable materials away from residences.

They also ask area residents — in this case those living near the Cleveland National Forest — to arranging for numerous ways to receive evacuation alerts, such as signing up for emergency texts, checking official social media sources, and keeping a portable radio for news.