4 Crumbl Cookies locations in Utah fined over child labor violations

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Operators of a Utah-based cookie bakery franchise in six states have been fined nearly $58,000 for alleged child labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.

Four Crumbl Cookies’ locations in Utah were among 11 franchises fined following a federal investigation into 14- and 15-year-old employees working more than the law permits or those under 18 operating potentially dangerous ovens and machinery.

In all, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found violations affecting 46 workers at Crumbl Cookies’ locations in Utah, California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington.

The division assessed $57,854 in penalties to resolve the child labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor stated in a news release.

“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” said Betty Campbell, Wage and Hour Division regional administrator. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”

Fines for the four Utah Crumbl locations involved 18 young employees and totaled $18,327.

BE Bountiful LLC in Bountiful was fined $7,423 for violations involving nine employees.

BE Centerville LLC in Centerville was fined $3,624 for violations involving five employees.

Farr Bakeries LLC in Layton was fined $5,460 for violations involving three employees.

SBP Investments II LLC in Ogden was fined $1,820 for violations involving one employee.

Employees who are 14 and 15 years old can’t work more than eight hours per day or 40 hours per week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Fourteen and 15-year-olds also aren’t allowed to work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m., except from June 1 through Labor Day when nighttime work hours are extended to 9 p.m.

In addition, all workers ages 17 and under are banned from occupations considered hazardous by federal law.

Founded in 2017, Crumbl Cookies is based in Lindon and operates a network of franchised bakeries and dessert shops with more than 600 locations in 47 states.