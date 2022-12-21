Weber State promotes offensive coordinator Mickey Mental to head football coach

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber State University found its new head football coach on the sidelines at Stewart Stadium.

Mickey Mental, who spent the 2022 season as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under head coach Jay Hill, was promoted Tuesday as the 12th head coach in Weber State’s Division I football history.

“I’m very, very grateful for the opportunity to be the next head coach at Weber State,” Mental said in a news release. “We have a tremendous group of players and staff that make this a special place. I feel very blessed and honored to be the next coach here and can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Prior to joining Hill’s coaching staff in February, Mental spent two seasons as the head coach at Notre Dame College and finished with a 16-2 record. In all, he spent 13 years at the Division II school in South Euclid, Ohio, including five seasons as offensive coordinator.

Hill left Weber State after nine seasons to become the defensive coordinator at Brigham Young University.

“After a nationwide search to replace coach Hill, it is clear to us that coach Mental gives our football program the best opportunity for success moving forward,” Weber State Athletic Director Tim Crompton said. “We are excited for him and our football staff, and we look forward to seeing them get back in action next fall.”

Mental, 37, was hired in February 2022 and helped lead Weber State to a 10-win season, including an FBS victory over Utah State and a trip to the second round of the FBS playoffs.

With Mental as offensive coordinator, the Wildcats ranked in the top 25 in the nation in scoring, rushing offense, first downs and third down conversion percentage.

Mental, a native of Olmstead Falls, Ohio, played college football at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, where he was a three-year starter at quarterback.

“Coach Mental is a great selection to help Weber State continue to win on the field and in the classroom,” WSU President Brad Mortensen said.

“He will build on the success we’ve had over the past decade, while continuing to ensure that our student-athletes are successful in all facets of their lives. He knows our players and coaches, and the key factors that have contributed to the successful culture of this team. I’m excited to see the direction coach Mental takes the program.”



Hill also praised the promotion of his former offensive coordinator.

“Weber State is very lucky to have Mickey Mental as the new head coach. He did a phenomenal job last season with our offense,” he said.

“I was very impressed with him through the interview process when I was looking for an offensive coordinator, and I know he will fit the program and fit the players. I’m super excited about the future of Weber State football knowing that they have a phenomenal coaching staff intact that will do great things moving forward.”