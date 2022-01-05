4 small earthquakes reported near Columbia, Utah in past 24 hours

COLUMBIA, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Things have been a little shaky for folks near Columbia in east Carbon County Tuesday and Wednesday as four small earthquakes rattled the area.

According to the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations on Twitter, a 2.2 magnitude quake struck at 9:17 a.m., 6.8 miles south southeast of Columbia.

Before that, a 2.4 magnitude quake struck at 11:37 p.m. Jan. 4, 7.4 miles southeast of Columbia, and a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, 6.8 miles south southeast of Columbia.

There was also a 2.3 magnitude quake at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, also 7.4 miles southeast of Columbia.

UUSS also tweeted Tuesday evening:

“There is currently an ongoing earthquake sequence occurring in southern Utah, near Zion National Park. The sequence started Nov. 28, 2021. To date, we have located 53 events.”

In that sequence, there was one magnitude 3 quake, 15 magnitude 2 quakes and 37 quakes of less than a 2 magnitude.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Utahn’s have been a tad jumpy ever since a 5.7 magnitude quake jolted the Wasatch Front the morning of March 18, 2020, causing millions of dollars in damages across the area.