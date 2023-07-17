5-Star reviews: Auburn Crest provides best hospice care in Salt Lake City, Wasatch Front area

DRAPER, Utah, July 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Auburn Crest Hospice is considered by many to be among the best hospice service providers in the state of Utah, offering dignified and compassionate care for patients and their families in the Salt Lake City metro area and across the Wasatch Front.

For the seasoned healthcare professionals who make up the Auburn Crest Hospice team, the nuanced mission of providing quality end-of-life care for patients and their families is far more than a job directive; it’s a sacred and solemn duty, one which underscores their company’s creed to provide exemplary treatment to those who are “choosing to live every moment.“ “If I shed a tear or two while taking part in this interview it’s because of just how deeply we all feel about our commitment to this field of care. It truly is an honor to serve these patients and their loved ones,” said Jessica Barnes, one of Auburn Crest’s top registered nurses. With more than a decade of experience in the nursing profession, she’s now working towards her doctorate at the University of Utah.

“In the course of my career, I’ve seen people from all walks of life live out their final days while receiving hospice care. Some of them pass away in well-to-do homes, others in assisted-living facilities, and still others, in surroundings you might consider a bit more modest. And, if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s they have one thing in common: every single one of them was entitled to pass away with dignity and respect, in the presence of a nurse who loved them, someone, who, along with members of their family, were proud to share in the patient’s final cherished moments.

“It is not something that just anybody can go and do, but those of us who do it believe it is an absolute honor to serve our patients and their families, no matter their stations in life.”

Dave Woods, the top administrator of Auburn Crest Hospice and a veteran RN, says the level of compassion and professionalism shown by Jessica is shared by the rest of the staff, making him proud to oversee the day-to-day operations at Auburn Crest’s Draper-based headquarters. Woods says the company’s goal is not to be the largest hospice service in Utah, but to be the highest rated in terms of personalized care.

“We don’t want to be a giant company,” he said. “We want to be the small company which does well because it is known for excellent patient care and family services, services we provide in both the home, or in a skilled-nursing or assisted-living setting. It all depends on what the family dynamics are and the needs of the patient.

“As far as our services and service providers go, I can honestly say, for the first time in my medical career, I don’t have to second guess anyone. Ever. This team is solid,” Woods said.

Marketing Director Jennie Wilburn feels much the same.

“There isn’t a person in our organization I wouldn’t trust in caring for my family or loved ones. They are so thoughtful, so thorough, and so dedicated to their patients. It’s one of the places where we shine, making sure our patients and their families know their nurses, nurses aides, as well our social workers,” Wilburn said. “And our staff members certainly know our patients and their needs.”

“I, too, have a direct relationship with the families, as we assess their needs and try to determine the scope of treatments and services they’ll require. Simultaneously, we try and answer those first basic questions, which can be especially overwhelming for loved ones who are just coming to grips with the idea that a beloved family member will be requiring hospice care.

“They’ll ask, ‘What do we do?’ and ‘Who do we call?’ and right then and there I’ll take them by the hand and make sure they get the contact information they need. We walk them through what to expect in the days ahead and let them know they are never alone. If they have questions about anything, they can call us 24 hours a day. It may be a simple question about a medication, or a question about a patient’s overall condition; but whatever they need to know, there’s someone with the answer standing by.”

RN Jessica agrees.

“That the first contact with a patient’s loved ones is critical. When I go out and assess a patient for potential hospice care, that very first visit is all about meeting the family, determining what their comfort level is, what their wishes are, and then most importantly, determining what level of care their loved one will require at any given time.

“When we get a “referral to hospice” notice physicians have already determined that a patient has a terminal diagnosis with a life expectancy of six months or less. So, it’s really important we assign the right level of care right from the very start,” Jessica explained, “because while one patient may live longer than six months, others patients may pass within a couple of days. Their treatment paths need to be spot on, so they’re receiving that perfect level of care at the times they need it most.”

“Another thing I stress to family members is our care doesn’t end when the patient passes. For more than a year after a loved one’s death family members can seek the counsel from Auburn Hospice experts. So, when I’m talking with the families I really stress aftercare, because people don’t give a lot of thought to what will happen once hospice services are gone. In our case, we provide support for 13 months after a loved one passes away, something that is especially helpful when survivors cope with those painful ‘first year’ anniversaries. After all, no one can predict how they’re going to react until they’re in that situation and suddenly realize, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s my mom’s birthday today. And I’m missing her, and I’m just sitting in my car crying,’ or I’m ‘in bed and I can’t get up, because I am completely overwhelmed.’ So it’s really important that family knows that there is support and care after their loved one passes.”

“I have been doing this for years now and I can honestly say I remember every single patient whose passing I have attended and there was something special and unique about each one. They’re just not names on a page; they were people, they had families, and they had lives that mattered.”

