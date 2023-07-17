Two tales of 1 shooting in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Utah, July 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fruitland police have arrested a 28-year-old man on multiple felony charges after a shooting that sent another man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 39450 W. Single Tree Road, Fruitland, which is in Duchesne County. Police found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to the left forearm. A leather strap had been applied as a tourniquet, according to the probable cause statement of suspect Robert Trent Cooper.

“Robert stated (the shooting victim) had been drinking and he was kicked out of their camper. (The victim) exited the camper while yelling and cursing at him,” Cooper told police.

Cooper’s girlfriend told investigators she heard the victim threaten Cooper and saw him step forward, toward Cooper and the camper, in a threatening manner, charging documents say.

“(Cooper’s girlfriend) grabbed a pistol that was on Robert’s right hip and shot towards (the victim). The bullet struck (the victim) in the left forearm,” police were told.

“The part that (Cooper’s girlfriend) shot (the victim) was later found to be untrue,” the suspect’s affidavit says.

Officers noted an empty holster on Cooper’s hip, the statement says. A breath test revealed Cooper’s BrAC level at .154.

A search warrant was granted for the trailer, and investigators found drug paraphernalia inside. They also found high-velocity blood splatter inside the camper and a hole in the door screen, despite the earlier account that the bullet had been fired away from the camper.

Asked again what had happened, Cooper “became very defensive and began yelling at Detective Mathews when Miranda rights were being read to him,” the charging document says.

“Robert was then placed in handcuffs, when walking him to my patrol vehicle. Robert made comments of ‘I’m going to headbutt you,’ and he was going to hurt me.”

Cooper tried to pull away, but was successfully placed into the back of the patrol vehicle for transport to the Duchesne County Jail.

Version 2

The victim, interviewed at the hospital, originally said he was shot by Cooper’s girlfriend, but later said it was Cooper who fired the shot.

The victim “was dishonest about this because he didn’t want to get Robert in trouble,” charging documents say.

Cooper’s girlfriend later confirmed she did not shoot the victim. She added that Cooper had been outside when he shot into the camper, hitting the victim.

She “said Robert told her to say she did it.”

A continued search of the scene turned up a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a .22 rifle, ammunition for each, and a bong with burnt residue consistent with marijuana. Also found were a digital scale and torch lighter.

Outside the trailer, officials found empty beer cans, .45 shells, and several apparent marijuana plants growing in pots.

The victim was found to have a fragment of a .45 caliber bullet in his arm. His doctors revealed he would need additional surgery and graphs of bone, to be taken from his hip, to repair his arm.

Cooper was charged on suspicion of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture a controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Tampering with a witness, a class B misdemeanor

Carry a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Cooper was ordered held without bail.