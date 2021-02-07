79-year-old pedestrian killed in Salt Lake City hit-and-run accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 79-year-old man died in the hospital early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle as he crossed 400 South in Salt Lake City.

Lt. Carlos Valencia, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the incident happened at about 12:11 a.m. at 200 West and 400 South as the man was pushing a shopping cart across the street against the light.

The driver of the vehicle stopped briefly after hitting the man, but then took off on 400 South and still has not been located.

The driver is described as a male, driving a silver SUV, possibly a Suburban, Valencia said.

The injured pedestrian was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital. He was immediately taken into surgery, but died a short while later.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of family.

Anyone who has any information about this incident or the driver who fled the scene is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.