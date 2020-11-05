9 injured, 4 hospitalized after pickup truck slams into COVID-19 testing site at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck has slammed into a COVID-19 testing site at the University of Utah, reportedly injuring nine people and sending four to the hospital, and crushing the small structure that formed the testing site.

Jason Hinojosa, deputy police chief for the University of Utah Police Department, said it appears the driver of the pickup truck had a medical issue, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Hinojosa said witnesses reported the driver entered the area, in the Rice-Eccles Stadium parking lot, and was told to leave and return through the correct entrance.

Hinojosa said the driver hit two other vehicles before impacting with the testing site structure, which he likened to a trailer. The driver’s tires continued to spin, and had to be stopped before more first-responders could respond to the scene.

“It doesn’t appear there are life-threatening injuries,” Hinojosa said. “It could have been much, much worse.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.